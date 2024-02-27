The Detroit Lions are trying to keep their winning core together. Jared Goff and his air raid squad could all be back for Dan Campbell next year as well as their defensive unit. A huge development in their roster construction has also just recently happened. It involved Pro Bowl selection Jalen Reeves-Maybin who is a big deal when it comes to special teams units all around the league.
Jalen Reeves-Maybin just got a bag from the Lions. The linebacker just notched a $7.5 million contract with a maximum of 8 million to stay within Dan Campbell's system for two more years. This deal also guarantees $5.245 million and a $2.5 million signing bonus which is huge for the Lions special teams squad.
With this, the 29-year-old just became the NFL's highest-paid core special teamer ever, per Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. It comes as no surprise as he has been pouring his heart out whenever the Lions defense and Jared Goff's lethal offensive squad were not on the floor. He plays 82% of Dan Camplbell's special team snaps while also fulfilling duties on defensive snaps eight percent of the time.
This yielded great results for both him and the Lions. He notched 20 tackles with one of them being a tackle for loss, a sack, and two quarterback hits. The effort did not go unrewarded when the time came. He helped the franchise get the closest to a Super Bowl berth in decades. Moreover, he also got an All-Pro and Pro Bowl nod to go along with the postseason success.
Reeves-Maybin's journey with the Lions
Coming out of the 2017 draft as a rookie, the linebacker had huge hopes of playing big minutes for the Lions. He was picked in the fourth round and rolled with the punches of the league. He started his reputation of being one of the most durable players in the league despite playing a lot of snaps. The only time he played less than 10 games was in 2018 and he made sure that it did not happen again. He had a brief stint with the Houston Texans but it just did not feel right.
Then, Reeves-Maybin went back to the Lions and found his groove again just this year. It got him an AV of six and two accolades that will mark a special time in his career.