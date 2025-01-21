The Detroit Lions have signed former Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell to a reserve/future contract, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The signing comes on the heels of the Lions’ 45-31 loss to the Washington Commanders in the NFL Divisional Round, ending a stellar 15-2 season for Detroit.

Bell, who was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft, brings two years of NFL experience to the Lions. During his time in San Francisco, Bell played in 26 games, recording 90 receiving yards and three touchdowns. In 2024, he appeared in nine games, totaling 22 receiving yards on six targets with two receptions.

Before his NFL career, Bell made a name for himself at the University of Michigan, where he became one of the Wolverines’ most reliable playmakers. Over his collegiate career, Bell totaled 2,269 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on 145 receptions. He also showcased his versatility as a rusher, adding 30 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. His ability to contribute in multiple facets of the game earned him recognition as a key offensive weapon for Michigan.

For the Lions, signing Bell represents a calculated move to add depth and potential upside to their wide receiver room as they look to build on a successful campaign. Detroit’s offense, already one of the most dynamic in the league, could benefit from Bell’s combination of NFL experience and proven college production.

The Lions’ decision to bring in Bell also adds a homegrown element to the roster. Bell’s connection to Michigan football and his familiarity with the region’s passionate fan base could make his integration into the team seamless. As Detroit seeks to maintain its position as a rising NFC contender, Bell’s versatility and experience with a playoff-caliber team like the 49ers may prove valuable in the team’s continued push for success in the 2025 season.

With this signing, the Lions take another step toward solidifying their roster as they aim to turn their regular-season dominance into postseason triumphs.