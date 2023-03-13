The Detroit Lions want to challenge for the NFC North championship in 2023. In order to do so, they will need to get better. They have a major chance to do so with NFL free agency starting on Monday.

The Lions have some of their own guys they’d like to bring back. Running back Jamaal Williams is certainly someone Detroit wants to retain after an insane 2022 season. Williams rushed for 1000 yards and broke Barry Sanders’s franchise record for rushing touchdowns in a single season.

However, there are plenty of free agents from other teams the Lions should target. Which players from outside the Lions organization can they add to improve their team? Here are four players the Lions must target in 2023 NFL free agency.

4. Denver Broncos defensive tackle Dre’Mont Jones

The Lions need to add some depth along the interior offensive line. Detroit can address this at the draft, but they could also target an established player such as Jones at the same time.

Jones has played four years in the NFL, all with the Denver Broncos. The former third-round pick has a history of getting to the quarterback from the interior. He has at least five sacks in each of his last three seasons.

Jones is 26 years old, meaning he is just entering his prime as a player. He was a bright spot on a rather poor Broncos team in 2022. Give him a better supporting cast, and he could be even better.

The Lions have such a cast to allow Jones to thrive. Young pass rushers Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston are sure to be a force in 2022. Alim McNeill is a burgeoning star on the interior. And the team will add more in the draft. Detroit would be wise to add Jones in free agency if they can.

3. Philadelphia Eagles safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

The Eagles certainly want to keep Chauncey Gardner-Johnson this off-season. However, if they can’t keep him, the Lions are a great fit for the former New Orleans Saints safety.

Gardner-Johnson’s Saints days actually could be a factor here. Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn oversaw the first two years of his development in New Orleans when Glenn coached the team’s secondary.

The Saints traded Gardner-Johnson to the Eagles before last season, and he thrived. He picked off six passes as Philadelphia marched their way to a spot in the Super Bowl.

Gardner-Johnson is a versatile safety who can play in the slot if needed. Glenn has said in the past that he values that versatility. Perhaps the free agent safety reunites with one of his former coaches in the Motor City.

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean

The Lions need help in the secondary in the worst way. Detroit especially stands to add cornerback depth in free agency and the draft. Tampa Bay Buccaneers corner Jamel Dean could be the top corner in Detroit should he sign.

Dean has played four years in the NFL, all with the Buccaneers. In each of his NFL seasons, Dean has had a coverage grade of at least 75. He has picked off two passes in three of his four seasons, as well.

Much like Jones, Dean is also 26. There is a lot of room for him to grow as a player. Putting him next to an improved Jeff Okudah could be extremely beneficial for the Detroit Lions. Especially if Okudah can build off the steps forward he took this season and becomes even better moving forward.

Detroit will add a cornerback in the draft, perhaps with the sixth overall pick. If the team wants an immediate number one corner, however, Dean is a must for general manager Brad Holmes.

1. Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds

The Lions have had success taking fliers on linebackers in the past. Alex Anzalone had an incredible season last year, and 2022 sixth-round pick Malcolm Rodriguez looks like a steal. However, they need a legitimate star at the position, and that’s where Edmunds comes in.

Edmunds has spent his entire career with the Buffalo Bills. He earned an 86.9 coverage grade last season, ranking third among off-ball linebackers in 2022.

Edmunds is a great coverage linebacker, which Detroit desperately needs. He is also a sure tackler and an incredibly explosive athlete. Not to mention, he is entering his age 25 season. The free-agent linebacker is only going to get better.

The Lions must find an impact player on defense this offseason if they have any designs on winning the NFC North in 2023. Edmunds may be that player, and they need to have him at the top of their NFL free agency list.