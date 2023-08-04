Before Jared Goff was the quarterback for the Detroit Lions, he was at the helm of the Los Angeles Rams for a few seasons, including a Super Bowl appearance. During his time with the Rams, Goff was a part of a controversial NFC Championship Game win over the New Orleans Saints, although he has no interest in apologizing for the win, reports Pardon My Take.

Will @JaredGoff16 ever apologize to Saints fans for what happened in the NFC Title Game? Nope. Presented by @CoorsLight #ad pic.twitter.com/MnX95ajUTm — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) August 4, 2023

“No. God no…they got the ball in overtime, they had a chance to win it…Was it called pass interference?…I've had a million pass interferences that weren't called…it wasn't like it was perfect for us either.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Goff emphasizes that what happened in the game is what happened, so he has no interest in apologizing. He also stresses that the Saints had plenty of opportunity to win despite the controversial pass interference call, but they failed to take advantage.

Ultimately, the controversy ended up not completely benefitting the Rams and Goff because they ultimately lost the Super Bowl. Fast forward to today, and Jared Goff is the quarterback for the Lions and has been long removed from his tenure with the Rams.

Overall, Goff probably has no interest in giving any thought to the NFC Championship Game win over the Saints with all of the excitement surrounding the Lions this year. Many are predicting the Lions to win the NFC North and to have one of the best offenses in the NFL. For Goff, he has enough on his plate right now, and apologizing to the Saints is simply not a priority.