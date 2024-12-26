The Detroit Lions have been forced to navigate a laundry list of injuries, particularly on their defense, as they push toward the playoffs and try to secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC. As a result, they have been forced to make a handful of roster moves. On Thursday, the Lions elected to waive veteran linebacker Kwon Alexander, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

If Alexander clears waivers on Friday, the Lions will welcome him back as a member of the practice squad. However, they are officially taking him out of the lineup for now ahead of a crucial matchup on Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers.

Alexander has only played in two games in spot duty for the Lions this season and recorded four total tackles in those two outings. His experience and leadership have been needed as the Lions deal with injuries to the rest of their linebacking core. Starter Alex Anzalone has been dealing with a forearm injury, although it looks like he should be back by the start of the playoffs. Malcolm Rodriguez is also out for the season with a knee injury.

Alexander can still be a valuable piece on defense against the run, but he has lost a step in coverage, and opposing offenses took advantage of that while he was in the lineup for Detroit. He is returning from a pair of Achilles tears, one in each leg, so it's understandable why the veteran would be a step slower than he was back in his prime. Still, his experience is a valuable piece to any locker room as the postseason approaches.

The Lions are also navigating injuries at all other spots on defense. Cornerback Carlton Davis and defensive tackle Alim McNeill are both out for the season after getting injured earlier this month, and the team is already playing without star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson. Navigating a daunting postseason slate will be a tall task for the Lions, but Dan Campbell and company are doing everything they can to make things easier on themselves before the playoffs start.