Rashee Rice was putting together a breakout season in 2024 before a freak accident caused him to tear his ACL in Week 4. Now entering year three, the Kansas City Chiefs' star receiver promises his re-insertion will create an explosive offense in 2025.

In addition to Rice, the Chiefs will also get deep threat Marquise ‘Hollywood' Brown back from injury in 2025. They also added rookie Jalen Royals to the mix. Rice is high on the group's potential and said the receivers cannot wait for the season to begin.

“We got a lot of guys, we're deep,” Rice said, via KPRC 2 Houston reporter Aaron Wilson. “We're going to be explosive this year. We're just excited to put on a show, to be honest. The only thing in the way right now is time. We're just waiting patiently… It's the same thing as last year, we're gonna put on a show.”

#Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice at youth football camp and outlook for season for a hungry football team, and excitement for Travis Kelce deciding to keep playing

Rice said he feels as if he is already in midseason form despite rehabbing a torn ACL. The budding third-year called the 2024 season his pseudo-offseason since he spent most of the year on the sidelines.

Rice was the Chiefs' leading receiver with 288 receiving yards through three weeks before going down early in Week 4. His freak injury occurred in a collision with Patrick Mahomes after the latter threw an interception. His absence left Kansas City without a clear No. 1 wideout until rookie Xavier Worthy broke through late in the season.

Chiefs offense to return to form in 2025

The Chiefs did not make any significant offensive additions in the 2025 offseason, but Rice and Browns' returns will basically serve that purpose. Barring another injury, Kansas City will finally have its explosive trio at Mahomes' disposal for a full season.

The Chiefs have yet to play a regular season game with Rice, Brown and Worthy all on the field together. After suffering a preseason shoulder injury, Brown did not make his 2024 season debut until Week 16, well after Rice's injury.

Following Worthy's late-season breakout — he recorded a game-high 157 receiving yards in the Super Bowl — the Chiefs' offense should finally reclaim its former status as one of the most dynamic in the league. Many are counting them out after a lopsided Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but Kansas City is far from finished.