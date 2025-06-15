Rashee Rice was putting together a breakout season in 2024 before a freak accident caused him to tear his ACL in Week 4. Now entering year three, the Kansas City Chiefs' star receiver promises his re-insertion will create an explosive offense in 2025.

In addition to Rice, the Chiefs will also get deep threat Marquise ‘Hollywood' Brown back from injury in 2025. They also added rookie Jalen Royals to the mix. Rice is high on the group's potential and said the receivers cannot wait for the season to begin.

“We got a lot of guys, we're deep,” Rice said, via KPRC 2 Houston reporter Aaron Wilson. “We're going to be explosive this year. We're just excited to put on a show, to be honest. The only thing in the way right now is time. We're just waiting patiently… It's the same thing as last year, we're gonna put on a show.”

Rice said he feels as if he is already in midseason form despite rehabbing a torn ACL. The budding third-year called the 2024 season his pseudo-offseason since he spent most of the year on the sidelines.

Rice was the Chiefs' leading receiver with 288 receiving yards through three weeks before going down early in Week 4. His freak injury occurred in a collision with Patrick Mahomes after the latter threw an interception. His absence left Kansas City without a clear No. 1 wideout until rookie Xavier Worthy broke through late in the season.

Chiefs offense to return to form in 2025

Article Continues Below
More Kansas City Chiefs News
Military planes flyover as fireworks are fired before the first quarter during the AFC championship NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.
Governor signs off on 9-figure bill to help keep Chiefs in MissouriBen Strauss ·
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome
Chiefs rumors: Travis Kelce undergoes significant body transformation ahead of 2025 seasonMichael Whitaker ·
image thumbnail
2 Chiefs underrated sleepers who could break out in 2025 NFL seasonDouglas Fritz ·
Patrick Mahomes and Lionel Messi, fire symbols
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi link-up leaves fans buzzingRichard Pereira ·
Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce look on in the men’s singles final of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center at Louis Armstrong Stadium.
NHL news: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce attending Oilers-Panthers send fans into frenzySteve Silverman ·
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid (left) with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after defeating the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Andy Reid gives pleasantly surprising injury update on prized rookieJake Faigus ·
Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts before a 2025 AFC divisional round game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Chiefs did not make any significant offensive additions in the 2025 offseason, but Rice and Browns' returns will basically serve that purpose. Barring another injury, Kansas City will finally have its explosive trio at Mahomes' disposal for a full season.

The Chiefs have yet to play a regular season game with Rice, Brown and Worthy all on the field together. After suffering a preseason shoulder injury, Brown did not make his 2024 season debut until Week 16, well after Rice's injury.

Following Worthy's late-season breakout — he recorded a game-high 157 receiving yards in the Super Bowl — the Chiefs' offense should finally reclaim its former status as one of the most dynamic in the league. Many are counting them out after a lopsided Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but Kansas City is far from finished.

 