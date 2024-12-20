Christmas is a time for people to be grateful for the gifts they already have in life, but unfortunately the Detroit Lions seem to have less and less every day. The NFC contender has seen its roster get decimated by injuries throughout the season, and the effects of those absences are starting to show at the worst time imaginable. But there are all sorts of surprises that surface around the holidays, and this team just received an extremely pleasant one.

The belief is that David Montgomery will no longer require season-ending knee surgery, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, which means he can possibly return during the playoffs. There are obviously still recovery checkpoints the 27-year-old running back must clear before getting back on the field, but after consulting with medical experts, there is actual optimism surrounding his condition.

And that is something to celebrate. Montgomery adds a critical variance to the Lions' offense, namely his ability to physically run the ball through defenses (185 carries for 775 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns). While Jahmyr Gibbs is the more explosive talent, his backfield mate enables the team to triumph in short-yardage situations. Moreover, Montgomery can help the 2023 Pro Bowler shoulder the workload. The collective efforts of this lauded RB duo comprise a large share of Detroit's offensive fuel.

Lions are trying to survive week by week

Quarterback Jared Goff and an Amon-Ra St. Brown-led pass-catching group exemplify great cohesion and success, to be clear, but the Lions rely heavily on their backs to dictate the pace of the action. A healthy David Montgomery, or at least one who is able to suit up in the playoffs, could provide this group a valuable life raft.

Considering the squad is 12-2 and currently occupies the No. 1 seed in the conference, Detroit is by no means sinking right now. Though, the seas are becoming treacherous in a hurry. Cornerback Carlton Davis III and defensive tackle Alim McNeill are the latest defensive players to be added to the injured reserve, putting more stress on the Lions' high-powered scoring attack to push everyone forward.

Fans might be reluctant to complain after Thursday's positive update, though. Some unforeseen good luck, which comes after head coach Dan Campbell said David Montgomery would be sidelined for the reminder of the year, cannot be taken for granted. The former third-round draft pick has seemingly played his final snap of 2024, but he is intent on being part of a landmark run this postseason.

Though, in order to increase the chances they can survive without Montgomery if necessary, the Lions must secure home-field advantage for at least one round of the playoffs. They will look to stay above the pack with a win against the Chicago Bears (4-10) on Sunday afternoon.