The US Open is racing to a close at Oakmont Country Club in Pittsburgh. Sam Burns holds the 54-hole lead, ahead of JJ Spaun and Adam Scott, among others. Scott is the only major champion in the final six groups and, at 44 years old, is the wily veteran looking for another title. Adam Scott spoke to SiriusXM's Jason Sobel about his US Open opportunity at Oakmont and what it would mean for his career.

“I really haven’t been in this position for five or six years — or feeling like I’m that player. But that’s what I’m always working towards. If I were to come away with it tomorrow, it would be a hell of a round of golf and an exclamation point on my resume.”

So far, Scott has aced the US Open test at Oakmont, even if he is not in the lead. According to Jamie Kennedy of Golf Digest, Scott is the first player in the ten championships at Oakmont to shoot par or better in the first three rounds. With wind and weather expected for Sunday, another par could land him his second major.

Scott turned professional in 2000 and has just one major title to his name, the 2013 Masters. He has finished in the top four in each of the other three majors, including a fourth-place finish in the 2015 US Open. His last top-ten finish in the US Open was in 2019 at Pebble Beach.

Scott's closest call in a major championship was at the 2012 Open Championship. He held a four-shot lead over Ernie Els after 14 holes and made four straight bogeys to lose the tournament. With over a decade under his belt since then, that should be the furthest thing from his mind. Oakmont has provided a difficult test for everyone, including Scottie Scheffler, so anything is possible.