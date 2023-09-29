Don't look now, but the Jared Goff's Detroit Lions are atop the NFC North standings with a 3-1 win-loss record. The Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 34-20 on Thursday Night Football. The loss dropped the Packers to 2-2 on the season.

It seems the Lions are thriving with a national television audience watching them. It was Detroit's third consecutive prime-time victory under Dan Campbell. Jared Goff expressed his sentiments with thousands of Lions fans in the background, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

With Jared Goff after the #Lions won their third straight prime-time game under Dan Campbell: “Yeah, we like it. Keep putting us in prime time if you want. We feel good.” pic.twitter.com/CoC3AYPtN7 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 29, 2023

Jared Goff and the Lions held off the Packers in Week 4

Jared Goff got off to a shaky start after he threw an interception in Detroit's second possession of the game. With Green Bay taking an early 3-0 lead, Goff connected with Amon-ra St. Brown for a touchdown that gave Detroit a lead it never relinquished.

Apparently, St. Brown took his touchdown celebration a bit too far. He leapt into several Lions fans in the Lambeau Field stands – an obvious mimic of the Packers' famous Lambeau Leap. That gesture incensed a Packers fan who doused St. Brown with beer.

Detroit running back David Montgomery had three touchdowns to lead the Lions to their third straight prime-time win. Montgomery had never beaten the Packers in his previous three seasons with the Chicago Bears. He finally ended that dubious streak in his first season with Detroit.

These Lions are a far cry from the Detroit teams of recent years. They had a 9-8 win-loss record in Dan Campbell's second year at the helm in 2022. The Packers have been inconsistent in the first year of the post-Aaron Rodgers era. On the other hand, the Bears and Minnesota Vikings have yet to win a game this season. The Lions are at the forefront of a paradigm shift in their division.

Jared Goff and Detroit will meet the Packers again on Thanksgiving Day. Will the Lions continue their prime-time success? Stay tuned.