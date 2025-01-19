Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has a propensity for making headlines, both good and bad. He exhilarated fans in the first half, and then shocked many of them seconds later.

Williams flashed his elite explosiveness in the second quarter during the Lions' NFC Divisional Round battle versus the Washington Commanders. He rushed for a 61-yard rushing touchdown to bring his team within three points of its opponent. Quarterback Jared Goff was on the sidelines at the time (eventually returned), so the big play was the shot of enthusiasm the Ford Field fans desperately needed.

Evidently, though, Williams was not satisfied with just scoring. He engaged in one of the more explicitly inappropriate TD celebrations one will see, thrusting his hips up and down in a manner that is often not deemed suitable for network television. A couple of his teammates quickly lifted him up, but it was likely too late.

Expand Tweet

The NFL already has Williams firmly on its radar, so he should expect a fine in the coming days. This is not the first time the former first-round draft pick has broken out unsavory end-zone antics. He was fined $19,697 for mimicking Marshawn Lynch's “Beast Quake” celebration in a November game.

Jameson Williams boasts a vast amount of talent, as demonstrated by the 1,001 yards (17.3 yards per catch) and seven touchdowns he amassed during the 2024-25 regular season, but trouble seems to find him. In October, the Lions talent was suspended two games for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substances policy. Williams was also forced to sit out four games in the 2023-24 campaign after the league learned that he placed a mobile bet at a team facility.

The 23-year-old has an expressive personality and can obviously get carried away sometimes. Detroit needs him to avoid getting overly frisky in Saturday's playoffs matchup. He is an important member of the squad and a possible postseason X-factor. The Lions trail the Commanders 38-28 in the fourth quarter at time of print.