There is already an apparent winner in the Detroit Lions backup quarterback battle after the team decided to let go of Nate Sudfeld. With Sudfeld gone, the QB2 job lands on the lap of former Tennessee Volunteers star signal-caller Hendon Hooker, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

“Source: The #Lions are releasing QB Nate Sudfeld, who has spent plenty of time as No. 2 QB,” wrote Rapoport in a post on X (formerly Twitter) Tuesday morning. “Now, it appears it’s Hendon Hooker who has won the job.”

“Sudfeld has impressed plenty in practice (without a ton of game reps) and will find his way into a practice squad, at the least,” added Rapoport.

Lions' Hendon Hooker lands QB2 job

Hooker has yet to see action in an NFL regular season or playoff game despite being drafted in the third round of the 2024 draft by Detroit. He suffered a torn ACL injury in 2022 when he was still with the Vols and spent his first year in the pros sidelined and receiving from the said lower-body issue.

Sudfeld arrived in Detroit in 2022. That year, he saw action for a couple of games. Sudfeld missed the entire 2023 season with an injury, and he’ll now have to look for work somewhere else, assuming that the Lions don’t bring him back as a practice player.

With the Lions parting ways with Sudfeld, it seems that they are confident not just in Hooker’s on-field abilities but in his health as well. Hooker is an intriguing asset for Detroit, given the fact that he’s yet to play in a non-preseason NFL game. One thing he has is a ceiling. The Lions also signed him to a four-year contract worth $5.71 million in 2023.

During the 2024 NFL preseason, the 26-year-old Hooker gathered a total of 300 passing yards and a touchdown with an interception on 29-for-44 completions.

The Lions ended the franchise's lengthy playoff drought in 2023 on the strength of their high-powered, Goff-led attack. Detroit averaged 27.4 points and 394.0 total yards per game — fifth and second overall in the NFL, respectively. Goff will continue to orchestrate Detroit's offense on the field, with Hooker acting as insurance. Still, securing a QB2 role is a step in the right direction for Hooker, who amassed 8,974 passing yards and 80 touchdowns against 12 interceptions during his college career that also included a stint with the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Lions will kick off their 2024 season with a home game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sep. 8.