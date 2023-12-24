Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison was hit by some friendly fire.

It was a roller-coaster ride of a first half for Minnesota Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens in Week 16 against the Detroit Lions. While Mullens threw for 182 yards and a score in the opening half, he also threw two interceptions and there was a double whammy of bad on one play late in the second quarter. Mullens targeted rookie wideout Jordan Addison down the field but was picked off by Kerby Joseph. Addison sprinted in an attempt to chase down Joseph, only to be taken out by his own teammate and injured on the play.

Kerby Joseph starting celebrating the interception IMMEDIATELY 🤣 pic.twitter.com/S9H8yO5gx5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 24, 2023

Addison went to the injury tent after the hit, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, and he has been deemed questionable to return with an ankle injury after heading to the locker room. The Lions quickly cashed in on the turnover, taking a 17-7 lead near halftime, though Mullens and Justin Jefferson struck back with a touchdown connection right before the half to make it 17-14.

Jordan Addison's rookie season

Jordan Addison has had a terrific rookie season for the Vikings, who have dealt with a number of key injuries this season. Kirk Cousins is, of course, out for the rest of the season with a torn Achilles, while Justin Jefferson has dealt with his own injury problems. Jefferson does seem to be back at full strength, but now Addison is hurting.

The 2023 first-round pick entered play Sunday with 62 catches for 824 yards and nine touchdowns. The Vikings rookie had one catch for two yards before leaving this Week 16 tilt with the ankle injury. Minnesota is hoping Addison will be able to return for the second half.

Vikings trying to make playoff push

This is a huge game for the Vikings as they try to secure a playoff berth. Minnesota dropped to 7-7 in Week 15 after blowing a big lead against the Cincinnati Bengals, which has them holding the seventh and final playoff spot in the NFC.

A win over the division-leading Lions would be huge for the Vikings' playoff chances. They have another half to make a comeback.