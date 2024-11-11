Sunday night's battle between the Houston Texans and the Detroit Lions had it all. It was one of the wildest games that we have seen all season as we saw seven interceptions, a 16-point comeback, a last-second game-winning field goal and… a player soiling himself? Well, according to Lions linebacker James Houston, he just sat in some Gatorade, but fans on social media thought that he might've had an accident during the game.

That was the theory going on around social media on Sunday night as the Lions pulled off a miraculous comeback against the Texans on the road. James Houston played a great game too as he had a big sack in the game, and he said after the contest that he sat in Gatorade, and that is why his pants looked like that.

“Ay yall I had sat on some Gatorade just chill,” Houston said with a laughing emoji in a post after the game.

Who knows if Houston was trying to cover up for an accident or if he really did sit in a sports drink on the bench, but the Lions won the game, and that is all that their fans care about.

The Lions won a game to remember on Sunday night

James Houston did have a good game on Sunday night, but people were talking about him after the game for other reasons. In any normal game, Houston's situation would've probably gotten even more traction. However, Sunday night's game between the Lions and Texans was so insane that there were too many other things that dominated the headlines.

The Lions came into this game as narrow favorites as they have been red hot in recent weeks, and no one has had an answer for their high-powered offense. Detroit was coming into this game with a lot of momentum as they had been cruising by opponents in previous weeks, but the Texans came out firing in the first half, and they had the Lions on the ropes.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff has gotten himself into the MVP conversation after some impressive performances, but those talks lost some traction after he threw five interceptions on Sunday night. Three of them came in the first half, and Detroit was down 23-7 at the break.

Goff threw a couple picks in the third quarter to get to five on the night, but he never lost confidence, and he was able help get his team back in the game. However, the defense deserves all the credit as they held the Texans scoreless in the second half.

Lions kicker Jake Bates hit a 58-yard field goal to tie the game late, and then he hit a 52-yard field goal to win the game in the final seconds for Detroit. It was not the Lions' night, but they found a way to win, and they are now 8-1 on the year.

Detroit will be back in action at home next weekend in a contest they are hoping will be more comfortable. The Lions will be taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the two teams will kick off at 1:00 ET from Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday. The game will be airing on CBS, and the Lions are currently favored by 13 points. We'll see if James Houston can avoid a Gatorade stain this time around.