In the Lions' Week 11 rout of the Jaguars, speedster Jameson Williams went into his bag of tricks to properly celebrate his 64-yard touchdown. The Marshawn Lynch Beast Quake.

It's been a long day for the Jaguars, and with Dan Campbell's Lions up 28-6 at the time, Williams decided to have a little fun with his monstrous touchdown score, paying homage to one of the most iconic touchdown celebrations in NFL history.

This Lions team, specifically their offensive unit, has been one of the flashiest offenses in the league, using trick plays and scoring touchdowns with offensive linemen. However, this time, Goff just hit the streaking Williams across the field and watched him do the rest, ending the play in iconic fashion.

Following years and years of despair for Lions fans across the nation, it's finally a fun time to root for the Motor City football team. Between their nearly perfect offensive play under Ben Johnson and their gritty defensive play under Aaron Glenn, these Lions look like one of the teams to beat through 11 Weeks of the NFL season.

And Lions players aren't playing humbly.

Lions showing they're the kings of NFL jungle

Not only did Williams pay homage to one of the most iconic plays in recent NFL history, but this Lions team is showing why they're who many expect to be representing the NFC in the Super Bowl.

Following Campbell's hire on Jan. 20, 2021, he led Detroit to a 3-13 record in his first season as an NFL head coach. Some were calling for him to be fired after just one season, but Campbell returned the next season, leading the Lions to their first winning season in five years.

The season after that is when things really started to click for Campbell and the Lions, as the 2023 campaign lives forever in the heart of Detroit. That season, the Lions won the NFC North for the first time ever, nearly making their way to the Super Bowl.

Now, in the 2024 season, the Lions are showing they're a true powerhouse in the NFL, not just the NFC.

And with Williams' rendition of Beast Mode's iconic touchdown celebration, that's just proof that this team is truly feeling themselves.