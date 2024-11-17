The Jacksonville Jaguars entered their Week 11 matchup with the Detroit Lions having little playoff hope at 2-8. With how the Jaguars have played, Doug Pederson may be out of a job come Monday.

Jacksonville went into halftime trailing Detroit 28-6. Right after the halftime break, the Lions extended their lead to 35-6 with a 64-yard touchdown pass. With just under 13 minutes left in the third quarter, the Jaguars have gained just 104 yards of total offense.

While a loss is nothing new to Jacksonville in 2024, it comes after a scathing report related to Pederson's job security. The Jaguars are reportedly ready to clean house with a loss to the Lions. Trailing 35-6, that now seems like an inevitability.

Whether the Jags follow through on that immediately entering Week 12 is yet to be seen. However, dropping to 2-9 is just another low point in what has been a disappointing season. In his three years with Jacksonville, the team holds a 20-24 record under Pederson.

They made the playoffs in 2022 and advanced to the Divisional Round. However, the Jaguars haven't made the playoffs since, seeing their record shift more in the loss column every year.

Jacksonville was without Trevor Lawrence against the Lions. But the Jags have even struggled with him on the field. They entered Week 11 ranked 25th in total offense, averaging 302.9 yards per game. Their defense has been even worse, ranking dead-last by allowing 390.6 YPG.

The Lions have put up points on everybody. However, the Jaguars seemed almost lifeless in their attempt to put up a fight. Doug Pederson seems like a lame duck and that his firing is inevitable. Whether that comes entering Week 12 or in the offseason, it just seems unlikely Jacksonville will run it back with this same squad.

What that means for the future of the roster is yet to be seen. But Pederson's future seems about set in stone.