While the Detroit Lions are the most injury-riddled team in the National Football League, they're having no problem imposing their will on the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field.

As the two rivals approach halftime, the Lions built up a comfortable 20-0 lead thanks to scoring on their first four offensive possessions. And their latest trip to the end zone was a thing of beauty, as quarterback Jared Goff found receiver Jameson Williams with an 82-yard bomb of a pass:

The Lions currently lead the Bears, 27-7. If they ultimately pick up the win, their record will improve to 13-2, while the Bears will drop to a frustrating 4-11.

The injury list for the Lions is extensive

The Lions recently were forced to add David Montgomery, Carlton Davis, and Alim McNeill to their extensive list of injuries; McNeill and Montgomery are expected to miss the remainder of the season.

But despite the extensive injury list, Lions head coach Dan Campbell was in no mood to allow others to feel sorry for him and his team, delivering an impassioned and NSFW speech during a radio interview earlier this week.

“What happens is you get used to eating filet — and I’m talking all of us — and everything’s good,” the impassioned Campbell said. “Life’s good, but you forgot what it’s like when you had nothing and you ate your f****** molded bread.”

“And I don’t give a crap whether we gotta win by one point for the rest of the year, that’s what we’re going to do,” Campbell added. “And I’m going to be happy about it. We come out of the game with 50 yards of total offense and we win by one? You’re going to see smiles on my face. I promise you.

“If it’s the other way, defensively we give up 700 yards and we win by one point, you’re going to see a f****** smile from my ear to ear, alright? I can promise you. So we’re going to find a way, and we’re going to get it done.”

Following Sunday's game, the Lions will face the San Fransisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings before the postseason.