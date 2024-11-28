The Detroit Lions brought a nine-game winning streak into their annual Thanksgiving Day game. The Chicago Bears were competitive against the Lions in Week 13, as rookie quarterback Caleb Williams hit wideout DJ Moore on a long touchdown late in the fourth quarter to make it a three-point contest. Ultimately, that’s as close as the Bears would get as the Lions held on to win the holiday’s early game 23-20.

In a matchup full of highlight-worthy plays, Lions’ wideout Jameson Williams raised the bar with a ridiculously athletic hurdle over Bears’ safety Kevin Byard, per Detroit's official account on X. Williams got the ball on an end around off a play-action fake on second-and-one and picked up 17 yards.

Despite the standout play, Williams didn’t have a significant impact on the game. The third-year receiver finished the day with five catches for 28 scoreless yards as well as two carries for 18 rushing yards.

Lions’ WR Jameson Williams went airborne against the Bears

The Lions selected Williams with the 12th overall pick in the 2022 draft out of Alabama. While he was a highly-coveted prospect thanks to his speed and athleticism, Williams has failed to produce significant stats in the NFL. He is, however, putting together the best season of his professional career in 2024 with 29 receptions for 602 yards and four touchdowns in nine games entering the Thanksgiving showdown with the Bears.

Williams has been beset with a number of controversies during his short time in the league. Earlier this year, Williams served a two-game suspension for violating the NFL’s PED policy. Shortly after being reinstated, the young wideout was fined $19,697 for unsportsmanlike conduct when he grabbed his junk after scoring a long touchdown in a tribute to Marshawn Lynch. He added another unsportsmanlike penalty in Thursday's game against Chicago.

Williams was also investigated for weapons charges for carrying a concealed gun without a license in October. Police announced he would not face charges in that case, thanks in part to the investigator being a big Lions fan.

The Lions are having another stellar season. The team entered Week 13 at 10-1, setting a franchise record with back-to-back 10-win seasons. After beating Chicago on Thanksgiving, Detroit is 11-1 and in control of a competitive NFC North.