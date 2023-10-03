Detroit Lions Wide receiver Jameson Williams has rehabbed a hamstring injury during his gambling suspension, but ahead of Week 5 vs the Carolina Panthers, the 2022 first-round pick says he is finally ready to go.

“Lions WR Jameson Williams says his hamstring is good after the time off and feels like he can play this week,” Colton Pouncey, Lions beat writer for The Athletic, tweeted on Tuesday. “Williams: ‘I’m ready to go.’”

Williams being “ready to go” has to be music for Lions fans’ ears. The talented wideout was the No. 12 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, but after tearing his ACL in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Alabama, everyone knew he might not be ready at all last season.

Despite the injury, Williams made it back for the last six games of his rookie season. However, he was on a major pitch-count, and never played more than 18 snaps in a game. The WR finished the year with nine targets and one catch. It was for a 41-yard touchdown, though!

This season, the team was ready to make Williams a big part of the offense, but he used a legal gambling app to make bets (not on NFL football) at the team facility, which led to a six-game suspension. The league recently took two games off the suspension, so the WR is back, but he is still not 100 percent after hurting his hamstring in the preseason.

The Lions are playing well this season already, going 3-1 in their first four, as they prepare to take on the winless Panthers in Week 5. If Jameson Williams can get healthy after his injury and become the No. 3 pass-catching option behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and breakout rookie tight end Sam LaPorta, that would be huge for the team.