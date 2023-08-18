Jameson Williams' tenure with the Detroit Lions has gotten off to a rocky start, and it doesn't seem like things will be getting much better anytime soon. Williams, who was already suspended for the first six games of the season due to an infraction of the NFL's gambling policy, recently picked up a hamstring injury that will keep him out for the rest of Detroit's preseason action.

Williams will have time to rehab from his injury since he is suspended, but that actually may complicate matters for the talented young wideout. Since Williams is suspended, he can't be at Detroit's facilities for the first six weeks of the season. That could prevent Williams from getting the treatment needed to recover from this injury, which is something that head coach Dan Campbell recently acknowledged could be an issue.

“It’s a good question. Technically, no, but we’re looking into that. As long as he stays on top of the mental portion of it, you can get a lot out of the mental work. If he grinds on that, takes care of the hamstring, we’ll take it as it comes.” – Dan Campbell, ProFootballTalk

This is definitely something that the Lions will want to get cleared up, as they will be hoping that Jameson Williams can return to the field as soon as he's eligible in Week 7. Either way, Williams will have some time to rest up and get himself back to full health, but Detroit needs to find a way to keep the young wide receiver on the field once he returns from his suspension.