After serving his two-game PED suspension, the Detroit Lions will have speedster wide receiver Jameson Williams back on the field in Week 10 as he's been reinstated, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Williams was suspended for two games for violating the NFL's Performance-Enhancing Substances (PES) policy, per ESPN's Eric Woodyard. The 23-year-old wideout released a statement after the suspension.

“The news came as a complete surprise that I am still trying to understand,” Williams wrote. “Out of respect to my teammates, this will be the last time I address this matter.”

When discussing the return of Williams, head coach Dan Campbell's thoughts were on brand.

“We're gonna kick him out there with the offense and get him going. I expect him to be ready to roll!”

Lions on upswing amid six-game win streak

The 7-1 Lions would be the No. 1 seed in the NFL playoffs began today. Their 32.3 points scored per game is tops in the league and Detroit is tied for fifth with 18.5 points allowed per game. The Lions' +110 point-differential leads the league.

By PFF grade, Detroit has one of the league's most well-balanced and talented rosters. Seven players on their offense grade 17th or better at their position, including five in the top 10. They also have five players graded among their position's top 10 on defense, including three who are either first or second (although one is Aidan Hutchinson, who is out for the season).

Campbell was fired up after the Lions' big road win against the Packers in Week 9, via ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“I don't think it matters where we play at,” Campbell said in the locker room after the game. “Doesn't matter about the conditions. We knew that coming in here. We didn't want to know if we “validated” anything. Are we gonna “validate” being able to play in the weather? It doesn't matter, man. That's just the way you're built… That's an outstanding win, two divisional wins. I am unbelievably proud of you guys. That's a way to come in and just ball.”

Even the normally even-keeled Jared Goff got in the mix with a little trash talk when talking to Erin Andrews.

“It was come-and-go, the second half was certainly wetter than the first half, but it was a fun game,” Goff said. “Whenever you get in these games, ya know, they're kinda once a year you get ones like this. In Green Bay, in Lambeau, we're supposed to be the dome team. We come in here, we're supposed to be the team that can't play outside, and we come in here and win.”

The Lions will face one of the AFC's best in Week 10 when they travel to Houston to face the Texans for Sunday Night Football on November 10 at 8:20 p.m. EST.