Published November 24, 2022

By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

Detroit Lions fans perhaps had the biggest steal of the 2022 NFL draft when they took Jameson Williams at No. 12. Prior to the draft, Williams was regarded as a potential top-5 talent. However, an unfortunate ACL injury tanked his draft stock, causing him to fall down to the Lions with the 12th pick.

Over the last few days, talks about Jameson Williams’ impending return from injury started to grow louder. Unfortunately, the Lions have ruled him out for their traditional thanksgiving game against the Cowboys. The good news for Detroit fans, though, is that Williams is ramping up his practice, potentially clearing the way for a return in Week 12, according to Ian Rapoport.

“The #Lions wouldn’t have opened the practice window for Jameson Williams if he wasn’t full speed. He did everything with the team this week and has been going top speed in his rehab drills. The rookie has been in all the meetings and mentally is ready. It’s coming.”

The Lions could potentially have a talented wide receiver core if Jameson Williams’ return goes well. Amon-Ra St. Brown has been a revelation for the Detroit offense so far. If Williams is able to return to his dominant self in Alabama, then this team will be absolutely terrifying.

The annual Lions-Cowboys Thanksgiving game has a lot more stakes than the last few years. Both teams are gunning for playoff spots with this season. Both teams have a lot of momentum coming into this game: Dallas obliterated the Vikings to the shadow realm, and Detroit has won three straight games. Who will come out on top?