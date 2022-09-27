Lions, Jared Goff can breathe sigh of relief with Amon-Ra St. Brown injury update

The Detroit Lions suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3, and matters were made worse after Amon-Ra St. Brown was reported to have picked up an ankle injury. According to Tom Pelissero, the Lions received some encouraging news regarding St. Brown’s injury. The star wide receiver, and Jared Goff’s favorite target, underwent tests on his ankle and the team was reportedly encouraged by the results. As Pelissero stated, it’s unclear if St. Brown will be required to spend any time on the sideline, but if he does miss time due to the injury, it’s expected to be a brief absence.

#Lions budding star WR Amon-Ra St. Brown underwent tests Monday on the ankle injury he suffered at Minnesota, and the results were encouraging overall, per sources. They’ll be cautious, but if St. Brown misses time, it shouldn’t be anything long-term. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 27, 2022

The Lions plan to err on the side of caution when it comes to their breakout star. Rather than forcing him into action in Week 4 against the Seattle Seahawks, it’s possible that St. Brown could join fellow offensive start D’Andre Swift on the sideline for a short spell.

Swift suffered a shoulder injury in the Week 3 loss against Minnesota, and while it’s not yet confirmed, it’s believed the Lions will hold him out until after their bye in Week 6. That would line Swift up for a return in late October in Week 7. Hopefully, St. Brown’s recovery won’t require as long of a stint on the shelf, but fans will need to wait a bit longer before getting a clear outlook on his status for Week 4.

This season, St. Brown has been a breath of fresh air for the Lions. Across three games. St. Brown has recorded 23 receptions for 253 yards and three touchdowns. Not having him active against Quandre Diggs and the Seahawks would be a big blow for the Lions, especially with Swift already expected to be unavailable.

If St. Brown can’t go, Goff will be forced to look to other receivers more frequently. St. Brown’s 23 receptions are more than double that of the next best Lions’ receiving threats in TJ Hockenson and Josh Reynolds, both of whom have 10 catches throughout their first three games.