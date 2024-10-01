The Detroit Lions are having a strong start to the 2024 season. Detroit improved their record to 3-1 with their win over the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night. Starting quarterback Jared Goff has continued his strong play from the 2023 season, and he gave eye-opening praise to one of his go-to targets Jameson Williams.

Goff has been impressed by Williams' play so far in 2024 and dropped a major endorsement on the third-year wide receiver:

“He’s something else. He’s a one-play touchdown guy. I know he strikes fear in every team we play, and they’re going to see that and it’s going to strike even more fear. He’s a stud and we’re lucky to have him,” Goff said, per Michael David Smith of NBC Sports.

During Monday night's Seahawks win, Jared Goff and Jameson Williams connected on a 70-yard touchdown pass that grew Detroit's lead. It seems the potent offensive pairing is continuing to grow their chemistry as the season progresses.

Through his first four games of 2024, Williams has amassed 289 yards and two TDs on 13 receptions. He ended Monday night's victory with 80 yards and one TD on two interceptions. Meanwhile, Goff finished the game with 292 yards and two TDs. Goff's perfect 18-for-18 passes made NFL history. He totaled the most passes thrown within a single game without an interception.

On the season, Goff has hauled in 1,015 yards, which ranks him fifth in the league in addition to five TDs and four interceptions. The veteran QB continues to play an integral role in the Lions' success.

In 2023, Goff threw for 4,575 yards and 30 TDs. He helped lead Detroit to a 12-5 record and an NFC Championship game appearance. The Lions lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the title game, but they hope to make a deeper run in 2024 amid a promising start to their new campaign.