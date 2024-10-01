The Seattle Seahawks have lost their first game this season after falling to the Detroit Lions 42-29 in Week 4 on Monday Night Football. Despite Geno Smith‘s best efforts, going 38-56 and throwing for 395 yards with one touchdown and an interception, their defense could not stop the Lions' attack on the ground or in the air. For instance, Lions quarterback Jared Goff threw a perfect 18-18 for 292 yards and two touchdowns. After the loss, Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald pushed his team to reflect on why and how they fell behind.

“I wouldn't say it's a litmus test,” the coach said, via a post from Curtis Crabtree on X, formerly Twitter. “It just shows us that we're not the team that we need to be at this point. I mean, that's what it is. Just wasn't good enough. They did what they did to win the game, they did a great job, they had a great plan, and we came up short.”

Week 4: Lions def. Seahawks

While Macdonald credited their defense for their effort, he still acknowledged that they could do more.

“Give Detroit a lot of credit but it just wasn't a good performance on the defensive side of the ball. Our guys fought like heck and we were in it until the final seconds, but we're obviously not the football team we need to be,” the coach sadded, via a report from Dave Hogg for the Associated Press.

Still, the Seahawks' defense was missing a couple of valuable weapons. For instance, safety Julian Love injured his thigh and left the game. Defensive tackle Byron Murphy II also hurt his hamstring against the Dolphins in Week 3, another blow to a defensive line already missing Boye Mafe, Leonard Williams, and Uchenna Nwosu.

However, Mike Macdonald refused to give excuses for the Seahawks' Week 4 loss to the Lions.

“We didn't change what we were doing. You can't make significant changes because of injuries or you will never catch up,” he said.

Meanwhile, Goff's perfect game broke the previous NFL record of ten, set by Kurt Warner for the Arizona Cardinals in 2015. In their win, the Lions QB even caught his career-first touchdown reception, catching a seven-yard pass from receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown in the third quarter.