After the Chicago Bears' Friday injury report revealed a banged-up offensive line protecting rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, Saturday's news isn't much better. While he wasn't on the injury report all week, backup center and part-time fullback Doug Kramer was downgraded from questionable to doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Lions, per the Bears Communications account on X.

Following Saturday's update, starting offensive linemen Teven Jenkins and Braxton Jones remain questionable, as nothing changed with their Week 16 status.

However, with their offensive line battling injuries, depth in the trenches has become a genuine problem for the Bears.

Though Jenkins and Jones could play on Sunday against the Detroit Lions, Kramer's doubtful status gives little reason to believe he'll be on the field in Week 16.

Bears QB Caleb Williams' health at risk vs. Lions after Doug Kramer's injury update

In Week 15 against the Minnesota Vikings, third-round rookie Kiran Amegadjie made his NFL debut, starting for the injured Jones at left tackle. While Amegadjie has stepped in during games here and there, he had never started an NFL game before Week 15.

And the Vikings exposed his lack of experience.

Amegadjie was responsible for four penalties, adding four pressures, three hurries, and a sack to his first-ever start in the NFL, per PFF.

Now, with Kramer potentially out against the Lions, not much changes since he's a backup. But with the Bears' offensive line dropping like flies, they must get healthy fast.

Chicago's rookie quarterback has been sacked a league-leading 58 times for 402 yards, showing he's been through a lot in his first season in the NFL.

And against a Lions team that's more injured than any team in the league, Williams hopes to get some of his starting offensive linemen back on the field to keep him protected.

If they don't, Williams could be in for a rude awakening on Sunday against the Lions.

Though the Bears have a 0% chance of making the playoffs, the rest of this season for Williams is about staying healthy and continuing to improve as an NFL quarterback.

His rookie season hasn't gone perfectly, but with consistent improvement amid everything that's gone on in 2024 with the Bears, it could've gone much worse.

With a battered offensive line in front of him in Week 16, it could be a long Sunday afternoon for Williams if Jones and Jenkins don't get cleared for action.