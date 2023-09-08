The NFL season is back and what a treat it was to watch the thriller on Thursday night between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions. The game came down to the wire in Kansas City, but the Lions defense prevailed with two big stops late and Detroit went home with a massive 21-20 victory. The hype was loud all off-season for the Lions and it was a huge deal for the franchise to be playing in the first game of the season against the defending Super Bowl Champs. People went into the season expecting good things from Detroit, but still, this is the Chiefs. People didn't expect the Lions to go into Arrowhead and knock of the defending champs in week one, but the Lions did it. Now, Detroit is 1-0, and Lions quarterback Jared Goff is now 2-0 in his career against Patrick Mahomes.

Jared Goff is 2-0 vs Mahomes now. The Baby Goat has found his Eli. — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) September 8, 2023

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Jared Goff and Patrick Mahomes previously met in one of the best NFL games in recent memory. It was back when Goff was still a member of the Los Angeles Rams and they faced off against Mahomes and the Chiefs on Monday Night Football. The Rams ended up winning the game 54-51 in a thrilling shootout. Mahomes was 33-46 for 478 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions in that game while Goff went 31-49 for 413 yards and four touchdowns. Both put on a show, but Goff got the W.

Goff got the W again on Thursday night, but this game was quite the opposite of the one that happened back in 2018. Both defenses were the story of this one is as Detroit squeaked out a close win with some huge defensive stops. Goff was 22-35 for 253 yards and one touchdown and Mahomes went 21-39 for 226 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Great start to the season for the Lions.