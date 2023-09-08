There is no bigger star in the NFL today than Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the man with a rocket for an arm and someone who isn't afraid to get down and dirty and pick up a few yards for his team by himself. Entering the season with sky-high confidence after winning the Super Bowl not too long ago, the Chiefs had a golden opportunity to start their title defense off on the right foot, as they faced the Detroit Lions at home on Thursday night.

Suffice to say, things did not go according to plan for Mahomes and the Chiefs. The star quarterback didn't have the best of games, as he finished the night having completed just 21 of his 39 passes, with one of those going for a pick-six following an impressive snatch from Lions rookie Brian Branch.

In the end, the Chiefs lost to the Lions, 21-20, handing Patrick Mahomes his first loss of such nature in his six-year career. Per StatMuse, this is Mahomes' first Week 1 defeat — not exactly the way he envisioned kicking off the 2023 season. Last year, the Chiefs dominated the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1, destroying them 44-21 in what was a good omen for them.

Maybe this is the wake-up call Mahomes and the Chiefs needed so they could get their act together in the hopes of repeating as Super Bowl champion come February 2024. The Lions aren't the worst team in the world by any chance, as they finished last year with a 9-8 record, missing the playoffs by just a hair. But these middle of the pack teams are what the Chiefs need to take care of handily, especially given their status as the NFL's cream of the crop.

Next week, the Chiefs will be facing another difficult opponent in the Jacksonville Jaguars, with Patrick Mahomes squaring off against Trevor Lawrence in a battle of two division winners last season. Given Mahomes' quality, it stands to reason that he'll bounce back with a much more assured performance next Sunday. But for now, the Chiefs will have to stew on a loss that is equal parts heartbreaking and frustrating.