Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is ultra-confident after his team's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On Sunday afternoon, quarterback Jared Goff and his Detroit Lions broke through and advanced to the NFC Championship Game after a thrilling home win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs. This win came on the heels of last week's Lions win over the Los Angeles Rams, in which Goff helped his team win their first playoff game in over three decades.

On Sunday afternoon, Goff was just as impressive, throwing two touchdowns and zero interceptions en route to the victory. Next up for the Lions is a road date with the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship, with a spot in the Super Bowl, to be played on February 11 from Las Vegas, on the line.

One person who is not at all afraid about that matchup is none other than Goff himself, who recently spoke on his team's confidence level as this postseason progresses.

“I don’t want to say this arrogantly, but we expected to win the first game, we expected to win this game and now we get to go to a game we expected to be in against a really good team at their place and we’re going to come into it expecting to win,” said Goff after the Buccaneers game, per Will Burchfield of 97.1 The Ticket on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

The Lions and 49ers are set to kick things off on Sunday evening from the Bay Area in California. The winner will be on their way to Las Vegas.