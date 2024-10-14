The Detroit Lions, coming off a bye in Week 5, put up a huge performance on Sunday to humiliate the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington. However, Detroit's success was marred by a devastating injury suffered in the second half of the game by star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

Hutchison's gruesome injury has everyone sending thoughts and prayers to the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, including former NFL superstar pass rusher JJ Watt.

“Aidan Hutchinson no,” Watt posted on X (formerly Twitter). “Damnit man, that is horrific.”

Hutchinson's injury happened in the third quarter while he was trying to take down Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott for a sack. It appeared that Hutchinson's leg hit his teammate's, Alim McNeill, left leg, causing it to snap. The game was delayed for several minutes before Hutchinson was carted off the field with what instantly looked like a season-ending injury. While the severity of Hutchinson's injury is not exactly known at the time of this writing, it's fair to expect that he will not be able to see action for a long while.

Before he left the field, Hutchinson, who inked a four-year contract worth $35.7 million with the Lions back in 2022, had recorded a total of three total tackles (including a solo tackle) with a sack and a quarterback hit.

Lions pull off big win amid Aidan Hutchinson's injury

The Lions defeated the Cowboys to the tune of a 47-9 score but their defense certainly takes a hit with Hutchinson's injury. The 24-year-old Hutchinson entered Week 6 leading the NFL with 6.5 sacks. Filling in Hutchinson's shoes will be a challenge for Detroit, given how well he played this season before the injury. Outside of Hutchinson, no other Lions player had more than 1.5 sacks before Week 6.

Amid the brutal injury news concerning Hutchinson, the Lions will look to move on and build on the momentum they got from the big road win over Dallas. Detroit's defense sacked Prescott a total of four times and held the Cowboys to just 251 total yards. The Lions also forced five Dallas turnovers, three off interceptions and two via fumbles. Meanwhile, Jared Goff passed for 315 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions on 18-for-25 pass completions.

The Lions, who have averaged 44.5 points in their last two outings while allowing only 19.0 during the same stretch, improved to 4-1 through six weeks of football and will next take on the Minnesota Vikings in the Twin Cities in Week 7.