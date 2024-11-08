The Detroit Lions are getting some bad news. Offensive lineman Taylor Decker is out for the team's next game against Houston, per ESPN. Decker is dealing with an injured shoulder that left him slowed down in recent days.

“I don’t see him practicing today,” Lions head coach Dan Campbell said in his Friday morning press conference, per USA Today. “It’s about how he heals up. I don’t feel like this is something major, but we need to really see how he feels over the next 48 hours.”

Decker is a key cog on the offensive line unit for the Lions. Detroit is 7-1 on the season, and in first place in the NFC North. The Lions are positioning themselves for another run at the NFC Championship.

Decker plays left tackle for the Detroit offense. Due to his injury, the team may have to use right tackle Penei Sewell to replace him.

Lions are having another outstanding season

Detroit is seeing success it hasn't had in the last 30 years. The franchise has a chance to make its second consecutive NFC Championship game, much to the delight of the team's fans.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff is a big reason for the team's excellence. Detroit's quarterback has 1,840 passing yards and 14 touchdowns this season. He has thrown just four interceptions. That continues a trend of success he saw in 2023, when he tossed for more than 4,000 passing yards and 30 touchdowns.

Lions fans certainly hope Decker is back sooner rather than later. The starting tackle has played with the team since 2016; he was Detroit's first round NFL Draft pick that year. He played his college football at Ohio State, where he won the CFP National Championship in 2014. Decker is clearly part of the reason why Goff is able to put up big numbers.

The Lions and Texans play Sunday at 8:20 Eastern. Houston enters the game with a 6-3 record.