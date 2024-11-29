The Detroit Lions are wasting no time addressing their linebacker woes following the devastating loss of Malcolm Rodriguez to a season-ending knee injury. According to Adam Schefter, the Lions are signing former Pro Bowl linebacker Kwon Alexander from the Denver Broncos' practice squad, immediately adding him to their 53-man roster.

The move comes after Rodriguez tore his ACL during the Lions' Thanksgiving Day victory over the Chicago Bears. This is a tough blow for Detroit’s defense, as Rodriguez had been a consistent presence in the linebacker corps. “Lions LB Malcolm Rodriguez, who suffered a knee injury on Thursday, has torn his ACL, source said after the MRI. His season is over, as the Detroit defense gets another bad break.” via Ian Rapoport X, formerly Twitter.

This signing continues the Lions' scramble to fill gaps in a linebacker room decimated by injuries. Captain Alex Anzalone is recovering from a broken forearm, Derrick Barnes has missed time, and Jalen Reeves-Maybin has also been sidelined. Detroit recently signed David Long Jr. and Ezekiel Turner to shore up the position, and now Alexander joins the team as a seasoned veteran.

Lions sign Kwon Alexander amidst injuries

Alexander, 30, brings a wealth of experience to Detroit. A 2017 Pro Bowler with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he has since played for the San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, and Pittsburgh Steelers. This season, Alexander played in three games as an elevation with the Broncos, recording eight tackles, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. His impact goes beyond statistics, as he has built a reputation for being a tough, versatile defender.

Detroit head coach Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn are already familiar with Alexander. Both were on staff with the New Orleans Saints during Alexander's stint there in 2020, a connection that likely factored into the Lions' decision to sign him.

With the Lions sitting at 9-3 and firmly in playoff contention, adding a player of Alexander's caliber and experience could be a pivotal move to stabilize their defense. As Detroit’s depth has been tested, they have leaned heavily on external additions to plug the holes, and Alexander’s arrival provides a much-needed boost. The Lions' defense will look to regroup with Alexander in the fold as they aim to maintain their position atop the NFC North. With critical matchups looming, his leadership and proven track record will be crucial to their continued success.