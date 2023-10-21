The Detroit Lions have been one of the best teams in the NFL early on in the 2023 campaign, as they have raced out to a 5-1 start to the season. They will have a tough challenge in Week 7 as they go up against a stout Baltimore Ravens squad, and it looks like they will have to do without Marvin Jones after his surprising status update for the game.

Jones hadn't been on the injury report throughout the week, and seemed like a sure bet to be on the field for this game. Instead, the Lions revealed that Jones was not traveling with the team to Baltimore for their next game, and that he had been ruled out for the game due to personal reasons, which was a fairly shocking development.

Via Adam Schefter:

“Lions’ WR Marvin Jones is not traveling with the team to Baltimore and now has been ruled out of Sunday’s game vs. the Ravens for personal reasons.”

Hopefully everything is OK with Jones here, as the personal reasons he needs to deal with instead of playing in this game are obviously more important. And even then, the Lions have more than enough playmakers to get by without Jones, although having the talented big-play threat on the field would have helped Detroit significantly in this game.

With Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds, and Jameson Williams, the Lions have a trio of receivers that should be able to get open enough to help Jared Goff move the ball up and down the field in this one. Losing Jones hurts the offense, though, and Detroit will surely be hoping that his absence doesn't extend beyond this one game.