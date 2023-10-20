A gargantuan Week 7 matchup will surely keep you on the edge of your living room sofa as the dynamic Detroit Lions head out on the road to take on the bloodthirsty Baltimore Ravens. It is about that time to check out our NFL odds series where our Lions-Ravens prediction and pick will be revealed for all to see.

Well, well, well… are the Detroit Lions the early season pick to outlast the rest of the NFC and make it to their first Super Bowl in franchise history? It is obviously far too soon to tell, but so far so good for head coach Dan Campbell's crew. In dominating fashion, the Lions have proved they are out on a mission as they enter this weekend with a 5-1 record and are coming off a more than impressive 20-6 victory over the NFC South division leaders in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Believe it or not, this winning train does not appear to be slowing down anytime as the Lions have won by at least 14+ points in their previous four games.

Meanwhile, the Ravens were able to bounce back and proved that they have what it takes to get back off the mat when push comes to shove. After a disheartening divisional loss to the Steelers, the Ravens traveled across seas to London to get back on the winning track with a much-needed 23-16 victory over the Titans. All together, the Ravens haven't even hit on all cylinders yet which is a scary thought for the rest of the NFL.

Here are the Lions-Ravens NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Lions-Ravens Odds

Detroit Lions: +3 (-118)

Baltimore Ravens: -3 (-104)

Over: 43.5 (-105)

Under: 43.5 (-115)

How to Watch Lions vs. Ravens Week 7

Time: 1:00 ET/10:00 PT

TV: Fox

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Lions Could Cover The Spread

Historically, the Lions have always been the lovable losers, but that narrative may be changing. Shockingly, the Detroit Lions have never won the NFC South and haven't been to the postseason since the 2016 season. Simply put, this die-hard fan base is starved for some type of success when it comes to their football team, and their bellies may finally be full by the time this season concludes.

In what will serve as one of the toughest tests of the regular season up to this point, the Lions will need to stick to the plan and do what they do best. More specifically, relying on a dominant offensive line that's one of the best in all of the National Football League has bruised and battered their way against opposing defenses. Indeed, stopping the run and getting pressure on QB Jared Goff has been nearly impossible for defenses in 2023. Not to mention, the former number-one pick in the 2016 NFL Draft has been a sleeper MVP candidate up to this point and has yet to commit back-breaking turnovers that hurt his team. Even in a close game, Detroit can find solace with the right arm of their experienced quarterback who has already thrown 11 touchdown passes on the year.

Why The Ravens Could Cover The Spread

Entering this contest as three-point favorites, the Ravens will be at home on Sunday behind their raucous fans who will be more than ready to get loud when need be. Thus far, Baltimore is 1-1 in only two games on the season and hasn't played at M&T Bank Stadium in more than three weeks. With that being said, there should be a buzz within the stadium on Sunday that will only benefit the Ravens, especially in a close game.

In today's day in age of pass-happy offenses, the Ravens have gone against the mold and instead favor pounding the rock. Shockingly enough, it has been Baltimore that has decided to run the ball at the second-highest rate in the league and is truly a bonafide run-based unit on the offensive side of the ball. Indeed, running the ball down the throats of the Lions' defense could prove to be a one-way ticket to covering the spread as establishing some rhythm on offense and keeping the defense on its toes could give Baltimore an edge. Overall, Detroit has been rather stout against the run this season as they only allow 3.3 yards per carry which is the second-lowest mark in all of football. Clearly, this will be the matchup to watch for, and if the Ravens can take advantage of their read-option looks, then watch out!

Final Lions-Ravens Prediction & Pick

Looking at the numbers, the Lions have shown that they are quite the successful bunch on the road and have even covered a majority of the time as well! For the time being, Baltimore is 4-2 ATS this season, but serving as favorites against a red-hot Detroit squad and finding a way to cover may be too much to ask.

Final Lions-Ravens Prediction & Pick: Lions +3 (-118)