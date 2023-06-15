The Detroit Lions were one of the most entertaining teams in the NFL last season. After years of failures, their offense came to life as the season went on, and they just barely missed out on making the postseason. After winning over the hearts of fans over the summer during their stint on the popular show “Hard Knocks”, it looks like the NFL has an interesting offer for them.

During training camp each season, one NFL team will appear on “Hard Knocks”, with a specific criteria used to determine which teams are and aren't eligible. However, this season, the teams available haven't shown any interest in being on the show. And while the NFL could force certain teams to be on the show, it looks like they have turned to the Lions to see if they would be interested in being on the show again.

Report: NFL Films reached out to the #Lions to do 'Hard Knocks' for the second consecutive season, per @detroitnews The NFL is apparently struggling to find a team willing to do Hard Knocks this season. They can force the #Jets, #Saints, #Commanders or #Bears to do it but… pic.twitter.com/bjRUHEElZO — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 15, 2023

Fans will tune in to watch Hard Knocks one way or another, but it's clear that last year's version of the show with the Lions was one of the most popular in recent memory. Dan Campbell's fiery speeches and the strong cast of players on Detroit's roster made for a highly entertaining watch for many fans.

With none of the teams around the league who fall in the criteria to be on the show having any interest, the NFL is looking to return to the Lions to see if they want to sign up for the second year of “Hard Knocks”. It's certainly an unprecedented development, but it remains to be seen whether or not there's interest from Detroit when it comes to being on the show again.