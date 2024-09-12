Penei Sewell missed practice on Wednesday, but the Detroit Lions' All-Pro right tackle expressed that he's feeling “good” following a right ankle injury sustained in the first quarter of Sunday’s victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Late in the first quarter, Sewell got up slowly after Dan Skipper blocked Los Angeles Rams safety Kamren Curl into the back of his right leg. Despite the hit, Sewell remained in the game and didn’t miss a single snap. He told the media that his absence from Wednesday's practice was purely precautionary.

This marks Sewell's second ankle injury in the past month, having previously rolled his ankle during training camp. That injury ended up being less serious than initially feared, and this latest issue is also expected to be minor.

“I'm good. That's what it comes down to,” said the Lions right tackle via Detroit Free Press.

Penei Sewell's time with the Detroit Lions

Selected in the first round of the 2021 draft, Sewell has established himself as one of the league's premier offensive tackles. He surrendered only one sack last season, earned the top spot at his position from Pro Football Focus, and received first-team All-Pro honors from the Associated Press. In the season opener against L.A., Sewell allowed just two pressures and no hits or sacks.

At just 23 years old, Sewell has proven to be remarkably durable, having not missed a single snap since his rookie year. He has played 2,381 consecutive offensive snaps in regular-season games and seldom misses practice.

The Lions resumed practice Wednesday to prepare for their upcoming game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but several key players were absent from the start of the session.

Other Lions that missed practice ahead of the face-off against the Buccaneers

Sewell was one of three starters to miss Wednesday's practice, alongside defensive end Marcus Davenport (groin) and safety Kerby Joseph (hamstring). Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle) also sat out, while undrafted rookie safety Loren Strickland returned to practice after being sidelined last week with a thumb injury.

Davenport, one of their key offseason free agent signings, has a lengthy injury history and appeared in only four games with the Minnesota Vikings last year due to ankle surgery.

Marcus Davenport made an impressive debut for the Lions, recording a half-sack and four quarterback hits against Matthew Stafford across 49 defensive snaps, though he missed the Lions' final defensive series.

His bull-rush move was particularly effective, allowing him to power through the offensive line and apply consistent pressure on Stafford.

Meanwhile, Joseph played 75 of 78 snaps and secured a crucial first-half interception against the Rams.

The Lions (1-0) had their full starting offensive line on the field Sunday — Sewell, Kevin Zeitler, Frank Ragnow, Graham Glasgow, and Taylor Decker — marking the first time since early training camp when Zeitler injured his shoulder.

Last season, the Lions rotated through nine different offensive line combinations.

Defensive tackle DJ Reader is set to make his return this week, nearing the end of his recovery from a torn quadriceps tendon sustained late in the 2023 season.

Heading into the game, Lions coach Dan Campbell acknowledged the challenge of facing the Buccaneers, who impressed with their performance in Week 1 against the Washington Commanders.