The Detroit Lions enter the 2024 regular season with expectations that are higher than any other time in franchise history. Detroit is hungry after barely losing the NFC Championship game and missing out on the Super Bowl. Their quest begins in Week 1 against the Rams, though they may be without one key offseason addition.

Lions defensive tackle D.J. Reader is not expected to play on Sunday Night Football against the Rams, per NFL Network's Ian Rapaport. Reader is coming back from a significant quad injury he suffered in 2023 with the Cincinnati Bengals. Detroit is hopeful that Reader will be ready to make his Lions debut in Week 2 against the Buccaneers.

The Lions signed D.J. Reader to a two-year, $27.25 million contract during free agency. Reader is an excellent nose tackle who is stout against the run and brings surprising juice as a pass rusher. Especially for a nose tackle who is 30 years old.

Previewing Sunday Night Football: can Lions still handle the Rams without D.J. Reader?

Detroit will have to turn to a handful of players to make up for the absence of Reader against the Rams.

Kyle Peko, Levi Onwuzurike, Chris Smith, and rookie Mekhi Wingo are all in the mix to fill next to Alim McNeill on Detroit's defensive line.

The Lions should be able to survive Reader's absence in Week 1, primarily because the Rams are already depleted on their offensive line.

Rams left tackle Alaric Jackson is suspended for the first two games of the 2024 season after violating the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy. Right tackle Rob Havenstein is also dealing with an injury and could miss the season opener.

The Rams have elevated AJ Arcuri from the practice squad for Week 1. He could step into either tackle spot if necessary.

Los Angeles has also shuffled former Lions guard Jonah Jackson, who had been repping at left guard, into center ahead of Week 1. Second-year offensive lineman Steve Avila will replace Jackson at left guard.

The lack of talent and chemistry along the Rams' offensive line could end up being a huge difference maker in the game.

The Lions are favored at home with a line of -4.5 against the Rams in Week 1.