Lions fans had plenty of reasons to cheer on Sunday. The Detroit Lions absolutely demolished the Tennessee Titans 52-14 to get their sixth win of the season. Detroit put up a dominant performance on both sides of the ball, continuing their streak of impressive play that has them looking like the NFC's best team. One important Lions player was in the house during his recovery from a major injury.

Aidan Hutchinson was in the house on Sunday to witness Detroit's blowout victory. At one point early in the game, the in-stadium announcers put Hutchinson on the camera and highlighted that he was in attendance. As expected, Lions fans went nuts and cheered loudly for their defensive superstar.

Hutchinson will likely miss the rest of the 2024 NFL season with a gruesome leg injury he suffered against the Cowboys. Hutch broke his tibia and fibula in his left leg after his leg collided with teammate Alim McNeill's on a sack of Dak Prescott.

However, there is some hope that Hutchinson could return for the Lions if they make the Super Bowl this season. If Detroit does manage to make the Super Bowl without Hutchinson, it will seem like a huge bonus to get back their defensive player in the biggest of moments.

But let's not jump too far ahead.

Next up for the Lions is a crucial Week 9 matchup against the Packers. The winner of this game will have a huge advantage in terms of positioning in a competitive NFC North division heading into the second half of the season.

Kalif Raymond has career game as Lions' special teams unit explodes in blowout victory

The unlikely star of the game for the Lions was wide receiver and punt returner Kalif Raymond.

Raymond had a career performance, which included a punt return for a touchdown and a receiving touchdown on offense. He had 190 total punt return yards, which came 12 shy of breaking the NFL's single-game punt return yardage record.

Lions coach Dan Campbell heaped praise on Raymond during his postgame press conference.

“I know this, everything for him, it's been perfect, and it's been the right mixture and the environment's been great,” Campbell said per Tim Twentyman on the team's website. “And he's been outstanding and his confidence level and everything that he brings to us as a player. I can stand up here and go all day talking about (Raymond). What a stud he is. But he's just, he's one of those guys. He's one of those guys.”

Campbell also awarded game balls to both Kalif Raymond and special teams coordinator Dave Fipp during the team's locker room celebration.