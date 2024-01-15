Lions fans should enjoy this one as much as they can.

Emotions were running high late Sunday night in the Motor City as the Detroit Lions won their first playoff game since the 1991 season with a 24-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

An exciting and action-filled first half gave way to a defensively dominated second half as the Lions hung on for the win despite scoring three points in the final 37 minutes of the game.

The atmosphere at Ford Field was as electric as any crowd in football this season and the Lions delivered with a memorable victory. Offensive tackle Taylor Decker, who is the longest-tenured Lions player alongside fellow lineman Graham Glasgow, mentioned the fans being a motivating factor for Detroit.

“There were a lot of peaks and a lot more valleys on this journey,” Decker said, per Bridget Condon. “Sometimes those times can be hard, but it makes it all worth it having an opportunity like this in front of the best fans in the world. This place was rocking. I don't know if I can put it into words right now.”

The end of multiple Detroit streaks

This win is more than the Lions breaking their unfortunate streak. Detroit is one of 13 cities/metropolitan areas that has a franchise in each of the four major sports leagues in the United States (NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL). The last playoff win for any of those four teams before Sunday was a Red Wings win in an eventual first-round loss in the 2016 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Detroit fans might not have to wait much longer for the city's next win as the Lions will host another playoff game next weekend with a trip to the NFC championship game on the line. Detroit will play the winner of Monday night's game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

While the Lions wait for their next opponent, they'll celebrate this win and soak in every emotion they can. Maybe it's the final win for the 2023 Detroit Lions, but that’s not on the minds of the players and coaches. They'll prepare for another game knowing they'll have the support of an entire city behind them.