Despite all of the injuries that have decimated their roster throughout the season, the Detroit Lions found themselves in position to clinch a division title and the top seed on Sunday night. Standing in their way were the 14-2 Minnesota Vikings, a team with immaculate vibes, a rehabilitated quarterback playing at an MVP level, and a head coach in Kevin O'Connell who is likely on his way to winning Coach of the Year.

As has been the case so many times this season, the Lions emerged victorious, but they didn't come away unscathed. The casualty on Sunday night was Terrion Arnold, a promising rookie defensive back who was injured early in the 3rd quarter when making a tackle on Vikings running back Aaron Jones.

After the game, Arnold was seen in a walking boot, but with two weeks until Detroit's first game of the postseason, he believes he'll be ready to play in the Divisional Round.

Expand Tweet

“I'm a warrior. I'm gonna do everything in my power to get out there with my guys,” Arnold said after the game. “When I got hurt today, I almost got emotional because I felt like I was letting my guys down. If I have any breath in my body, I wanna be out there sharing it with them, and they know that. I would go out there and die for my teammates.”

Nobody is going to ask Terrion Arnold to die for his teammates, but the Lions have asked plenty of the rookie cornerback this year. Detroit moved up in the 2024 NFL Draft to select Arnold with the 24th pick, sending the 29th pick and the 73rd pick to the Dallas Cowboys to select the All-American from Alabama. Arnold played 86 percent of the Lions' defensive snaps this year, accounting for 60 tackles, 10 passes defended and a fumble recovery.

Lions still holding out hope for a Aidan Hutchinson postseason return

Aidan Hutchinson was in the house to see the Lions win their second consecutive NFC North title, but the question on the minds of Lions fans is will Hutchinson be on the field at any point during the NFL Playoffs. Three weeks ago, Hutchinson made waves when he said he was on track to be able to make a return for the Super Bowl. However, that would involve Detroit winning a pair of games and making it to the Super Bowl for the very first time in franchise history.

Through the first five games of the season, the 3rd-year edge rusher was playing at a Defensive Player of the Year level, leading the NFL in sacks (7.5) at the time of his injury.