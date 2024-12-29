The Minnesota Vikings have been one of the most pleasant surprises of the 2024 NFL season. Minnesota is 13-2 heading into Week 17 and is in a tight race with Detroit for the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. The Vikings simply have to win in Week 17 and they face a familiar foe in the Packers. Minnesota will need a strong performance from their offense if they're going to win this game.

If you ask Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison, it is no problem. Addison made a bold MVP take about his QB Sam Darnold during a recent interview.

“You mean the MVP?,” Addison told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero when asked what he is seeing from Darnold lately. “Man we've seen it all. He's calling the shots right now, he is comfortable in the scheme and every week he is showing up.”

Both Addison and Darnold are having the best season of their NFL careers. Addison has hauled in 56 receptions for 806 yards and eight touchdowns with two games to play. He only needs roughly 100 receiving yards and two touchdowns to match the production from his rookie season.

Meanwhile, Darnold has thrown for 3,776 yards with 32 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. All of these stats are the best single-season marks of Darnolds career, and he is playing like one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the entire NFL.

Pelissero said that he told Addison that you don't really see Darnold's name a whole lot in the MVP conversations. Addison replied by saying “that's because they're just sleeping on us right now. But we are going to keep winning.”

How the Vikings can still earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs

The Vikings have a clear path to winning the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. It all starts with Sunday's game against the Packers.

Minnesota's most direct path to the No. 1 seed requires them to win their final two games of the regular season. That is no easy task, as it means beating the Packers and then beating the Lions in Week 18.

If the Vikings can pull this off, they will both win the NFC North and secure a top seed in the playoffs. Getting the No. 1 seed is more important than ever, as it means an extra week of rest and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

On the other hand, losing in Week 17 would be a disaster for Minnesota. If they lose against Green Bay on Sunday, and Detroit beats San Francisco on Monday, then the Lions will earn the No. 1 seed for themselves. The result of Minnesota's Week 18 game in Detroit would not change the outcome in this scenario.

Vikings against Packers should be the must-watch game in the late window on Sunday. The game kicks off at 4:25PM ET on Sunday.