Fans are fully buying into the Lions' Thanksgiving Day curse following their 29-22 loss at home to the Packers

There are certain things fans just come to expect in the modern NFL, like excessive penalties, Bill Belichick's indifferent press conferences and the Detroit Lions breaking your heart on Thanksgiving.

After narrowly escaping a bitter home loss to the Chicago Bears last Sunday, Detroit fell in Ford Field to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, 29-22. It was the team's seventh-straight loss on Thanksgiving, via Bleacher Report, dropping their overall Turkey Day record to 37-44-2 (6-17 in 21st century).

Fans did their part to honor this tradition, nay curse. “There’s nothing more powerful on this earth than the Detroit Lions Thanksgiving curse,” Talkin' Hawks posted on X.

The Lions haven't won on Thanksgiving since 2016 😳 pic.twitter.com/ZhLj6kwNoE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 23, 2023

lions thanksgiving curse staying strong . — qk 🦋 (@QueenMalikia) November 23, 2023

Lions Thanksgiving Family Guy curse lives on pic.twitter.com/rybiKKSJ5D — tOSU State of Mind (@bucks3317) November 23, 2023

There’s nothing more powerful on this earth than the Detroit Lions Thanksgiving curse. — Talkin’ Hawks (@TalkinHawks) November 23, 2023

DETROIT LIONS THANKSGIVING CURSE CONTINUES 🤯 pic.twitter.com/L06lTTFDMY — Real Sports (@realapp_) November 23, 2023

In a year when the Lions are off to a remarkable start, ending the holiday drought would have been a fitting change of pace for this perennially-tortured franchise. Alas, their faithful and patient followers were again delivered a big slice of humble pie.

Head coach Dan Campbell's trademark aggressiveness backfired terribly in the second half against Green Bay. He elected to go for it on Fourth-and-4 from Detroit's own 23-yard line. His trickery- a direct snap to linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin, did not fool the Packers the way it did the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs in the season opener.

Jordan Love made the Lions pay three plays later, connecting with Christian Watson for a momentum-changing touchdown that gave his team a 29-14 lead towards the end of the third quarter. Campbell and Detroit never recovered.

And so, the Thanksgiving Day curse continues. The Lions (8-3) will seek redemption next year, but they must get back on track right away. Otherwise, a bad holiday will be the least of their problems.