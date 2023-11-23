Lions quarterback Jared Goff defends head coach Dan Campbell after fake punt call fails in Thanksgiving Day loss to Packers

A few questions are starting to be asked about the Detroit Lions after their performances in the last two weeks. While they were able to register a comeback victory over the Chicago Bears in Week 11 after falling into a deep hole, they could not manage to beat the Green Bay Packers under similar circumstances on Thanksgiving Day. Despite those shaky performances, Lions quarterback Jared Goff said there is no doubt in the Detroit locker room about head coach Dan Campbell's leadership.

Campbell has a history of going for it in 4th-down situations, and he has been largely successful this season as the Lions are a first-place team in the NFC North. However, they were just 1 of 5 on 4th-down attempts against the Packers in the 29-22 defeat, and one of those play calls was a fake punt from deep in Detroit territory that Green Bay snuffed out and defeated.

Campbell took the blame for that play when he met the media after the game. “Yeah, look, that’s a bad call on me,” Campbell said. “That’s a bad call. I shouldn’t have done that to those guys. That’s a bad call.”

However, Jared Goff was not about to let his coach fall on his sword and accept blame.

“We trust the hell out of him,” Goff said. “We trust the hell out of him when he makes those calls. Most of the time, he’s right. When he’s not, we got to pick him up and make the plays to help us win the game. But yeah, trust the hell out of him and love when he puts us in situations to make him right.”

The Lions will try to get back on track in Week 13 against the Saints in New Orleans.