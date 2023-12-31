The Detroit Lions' special teams made a huge play vs. the Cowboys on Saturday.

The Detroit Lions battled the Dallas Cowboys in Texas on Saturday night in a matchup between two likely playoff-bound teams.

Prior to the game the Lions' potential nightmare matchups for the playoffs were revealed. Lions QB Jared Goff sent a message to the team's fans following the franchise's NFC North Division title.

Lions Spring Trap on Cowboys Special Teams

The Lions hit the Cowboys with a fake punt in their own end of the field as 2017 fourth-round pick Jalen Reeves-Maybin took the direct snap. Reeves-Maybin showed off an accurate arm as he threw a perfect pass down the sideline that led to a big gain for Detroit.

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman had the call from Dallas as the Lions' special teams went to work.

The Lions execute the FAKE PUNT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LdYHdpWjcc — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 31, 2023

The Lions' last franchise playoff win came in 1991 against the Cowboys, a time when Barry Sanders, Herman Moore, Erik Kramer and others led one of the most talented offenses in the National Football League.

Goff had zero touchdowns and an interception late the fourth quarter on Saturday night, but running back David Montgomery picked up the slack with 64 yards on the ground and a touchdown against Micah Parsons and the Cowboys defense as of the third quarter.

Hutchinson Brings the Heat on Defense

Aidan Hutchinson recorded two sacks for the Detroit defense against one of the best offensive lines in the National Football League.

He went up against eight-time Pro Bowler Tyron Smith, who's been battling injuries lately, and got the better of him in numerous key matchups leading to thrilled reactions from Lions fans.

Hutchinson has been near the top in QB pressures this season, and cashed in with sacks on Saturday night vs. Dallas.