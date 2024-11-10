The Detroit Lions have had a fantastic first half of the 2024 NFL season. Detroit is 7-1 heading into Week 10 and is firmly in control of the NFC North divisional race. The Lions added some reinforcements at the NFL trade deadline by acquiring Za'Darius Smith from the Browns. Unfortunately, it seems he will have to wait another week to make his Lions debut.

Lions defensive end Za'Darius Smith is not expected to play tonight on Sunday Night Football per NFL Network's Ian Rapaport. Detroit traded for Smith from Cleveland on Tuesday.

This should not be too surprising for Lions fans. Smith was acquired on Tuesday and only had one practice on Friday for the week. It was always a long shot that Smith would have time to learn the playbook and be ready enough to suit up on Sunday.

Smith is also due for some rest. The Browns are on bye this week, which means that Smith has not had a chance to rest so far this season. Unfortunately, the Lions already had their bye week. Detroit decided that giving Smith an actual bye week was more important than sending him into the starting lineup with no rest.

Lions fans will have to wait until Week 11 to see Smith suit up in Honolulu Blue.

Lions edge rusher Za'Darius Smith breaks silence on viral deleted tweet

Za'Darius Smith opened up about a viral deleted tweet that caught the NFL's attention ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

Smith tweeted “SMH” on Tuesday, which fans took as a sign that he would not be traded to Detroit. This caused a firestorm of activity on social media.

Smith deleted the tweet shortly thereafter. Within several minutes, news of the trade broke on social media.

Detroit media asked Smith about this situation on Friday. He gave an honest answer.

“It was just taking too long,” Smith said, per The Athletic's Colton Pouncy. “But obviously after that, it got it done, and then I deleted it. Sorry to the fans who were thinking otherwise. But like I said, happy to be here and happy to be with this football team.”

It seems that Smith helped grease the wheels and get this trade over the finish line.

Hopefully the Lions can take care of business against the Texans without Smith's help.