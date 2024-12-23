On Sunday, Jared Goff added another accolade to his impressive 2024 campaign. Following the Detroit Lions’ dominant 34-17 victory over the Chicago Bears, Goff became just the third quarterback in NFL history to achieve a 13+ win season with multiple franchises. He joins an elite group consisting of Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.

“Jared Goff is the 3rd QB with a 13+ win season for multiple franchises in NFL history, Goff joins Peyton Manning + Tom Brady.” The 33rd Team noted on X, formerly Twitter.

The Lions’ 13th win of the season set a new franchise record, underscoring the team’s exceptional year. Goff, who previously achieved a 13-win season with the Los Angeles Rams in 2018, has seamlessly transitioned into the leader of Detroit’s high-powered offense.

Against the Bears, Goff delivered another stellar performance, completing 23 of 32 passes for 336 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. His precision passing included an 82-yard touchdown bomb to Jameson Williams, who finished the day with five receptions for 143 yards and a score.

The Lions take down the Bears after a roaring victory

The Lions’ offense, which leads the NFL in scoring, piled up 474 total yards despite missing injured running back David Montgomery. Rookie Jahmyr Gibbs stepped up in the backfield, amassing 154 total yards and a touchdown. While Goff’s strong arm and decision-making drove the Lions’ success, the team also showcased its creative play-calling. A brilliantly executed trick play resulted in a touchdown pass to tight end Sam LaPorta.

Goff feigned a stumble after taking the snap, selling a fake fumble that drew Chicago’s defense out of position. By the time the Bears realized the deception, LaPorta had broken free, and Goff connected with him for a wide-open touchdown.

“Our coaches do a great job seeing tendencies,” LaPorta said postgame. “We noticed the defense reacted heavily to a fumble, so we used that to our advantage.”

With the win, the Lions improved to 13-2 and maintained their hold on first place in the NFC. They are in a tight race for the conference’s No. 1 seed with the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings. Detroit’s defense, missing key players like Aidan Hutchinson and Carlton Davis III, allowed 382 yards to the Bears.

Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams had one of his best games for Chicago, throwing for 334 yards and two touchdowns. Despite some defensive concerns, Detroit’s potent offense once again proved too much for its opponent. As the postseason nears, Goff and the Lions continue to demonstrate their championship potential. With his name now alongside Brady and Manning, Goff has cemented his place in NFL history while leading Detroit on a record-setting path.