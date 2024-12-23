Following a 34-17 win over the Chicago Bears to set Detroit Lions franchise history, Dan Campbell had a similar mentality to Kobe Bryant after Game 2 of the 2009 NBA Finals, per ESPN's Eric Woodyard on X.

“I was proud of your guys that bounced back,” Campbell said following the Lions' record-setting win over the Bears. “I knew they would. Look, it takes a special group of guys— emotionally, physically, psychologically— to bounce back after a toss loss, especially when you haven't lost in a while. I told the guys that I did know that that was a team record, a franchise record, 13 wins, has never been done.

“And I told them, one day we'll be able to look back and enjoy that, but not yet. It's not the time. We've got our work cut out for us next week, San Francisco on the road. Very good team. But, as far as today, we did what we had to do. We got two takeaways and turned those into 10 points. We got up on them early and really were able to control the game. I think we played that game the right way. So, it was a good job.”

Expand Tweet

After the Lions lost to the Buffalo Bills in Week 15 in a back-and-forth battle, Campbell's team could've rolled over and had people feel bad for them. With the number of injuries the Lions have faced, most people wouldn't bat an eye at this team crumbling. However, Campbell isn't programmed to think that way.

Dan Campbell wanted Lions to return to ‘Detroit football' in record-setting win

Following the win, Campbell explained to reporters that he had two goals for his team on Sunday, and both were accomplished, per Brad Galli on X.

“The two most important things for me was I wanted to see us play Detroit football, and I wanted to win,” Campbell said. “That was it. I didn't give no other stipulations. Now, we have all the keys to victory and all that, but basically, I just wanted to see our identity take shape, and I wanted to win this game. And we did that, so now we're back on our feet.”

While they aren't celebrating it yet, setting the franchise record of wins in a season with all that this team has persevered is an inditement of how well-coached the Lions are.

Though it wasn't a strong start for Campbell in Detroit, posting a 3-13-1 record in his first season, he's done an incredible job of turning this team into one of the powerhouses of the NFC.

And with offensive coordinator Ben Johnson possibly leaving after this season for his own head coaching job, it's Super Bowl or bust for the Lions in 2024.