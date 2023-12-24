The Detroit Lions trolled Minnesota Vikings fans after Ifeadu Melifonwu's interception that sealed the NFC North.

The Detroit Lions sealed the NFC North with a 30-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings on the road, and after Ifeadu Melifonwu intercepted a Nick Mullens pass to end the game, the Lions defense trolled Vikings fans by doing the SKOL chant.

Game sealing int then Trolling vikings fans with the skol… these arent your dads lions anymore pic.twitter.com/kUs0XlxHsI — Tony X (@soIoucity) December 24, 2023

It was a monumental win for the Lions, as it clinched them the NFC North division for the first time in franchise history. It was the Lions' first division win since 1993. Ifeadu Melifonwu's trolling of Vikings fans is a cherry on top of an early Christmas gift for Lions fans.

The Vikings fell to 7-8 on the season, and while they are not out of the NFC playoff picture, the loss is a big blow. They may need to win the last two games to get into the wild card.

For the Lions, this is what Dan Campbell has been building towards for multiple years now. Dan Campbell's squad came up just short of the playoffs last season, but after starting the 2022 season 1-6, the Lions have not looked back. They are now 11-4 on the season and are playing for seeding over the last two weeks.

Next week will be a huge game against the Dallas Cowboys, as the Lions look to secure the No. 2 seed in the NFC. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in that game. It could be telling for a potential rematch in January as well.

For now, Detroit fans will be celebrating Christmas with a division title, something that many of them have not seen in their lifetime.