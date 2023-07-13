Lisa Marie Presley's cause of death has been revealed. Lisa Marie died of sequelae of small bowel obstruction, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner per PEOPLE. A sequelae is defined as “a condition which is the consequence of a previous disease of injury.”

According to TMZ, a toxicolgy report for the star revealed that there were “therapeutic levels of Oxycodone in her blood.”

In addition, a second opioid was found called Buprenorphine which is prescribed to treat opioid overuse. Opioids are known to cause constipation and can lead to bowel obstruction, which was the cause of her death.

The report also revealed that there were traces of Quetiapine, an antipsychotic drug.

The coroner told the outlet that “there was no drug paraphernalia or narcotics found at her home when she was rushed to the hospital.” At the hospital, Lisa Marie went into cardiac arrest. Her urine toxicology screen was negative. The outlet reports that the bowl obstruction was in the form of a strangulated small bowel caused by adhesions that developed after bariatric surgery (gastric bypass) years ago.

Lisa Marie reportedly had a cosmetic procedure a few months before her death, after which she was prescribed opioids. The singer had a history of alcohol and drug abuse and when she was prescribed the opiods, she often would forget she took them and would take them again, the report claims.

Lisa Marie Presley was a singer, songwriter, and only daughter of the music icon Elvis Presley, and Priscilla Presley. She died on Jan. 12 after she was rushed to the hospital. She went into cardiac arrest at the hospital.

After her passing, Priscilla honored her daughter on social media for her birthday.”Today would have been Lisa's 55th birthday,” she wrote. “My wish is to protect my three grandchildren and keep our family together. From the first moment I held Lisa in my arms, I've protected, loved and guided her, as I have my son. Our hearts are broken, and I am having to learn to live without my only daughter.”

Lisa Marie Presley leaves behind three children: Riley Keough who she shares with her ex-husband Danny Keough and Finley Lockwood and Harper with ex-husband Michael Lockwood. Lisa Marie's son Benjamin Keough died in 2020 by suicide. She is buried next to her son in Graceland.