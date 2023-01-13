Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of Elvis Presley, passed away on Thursday night at the age of 54 after suffering cardiac arrest, her family said.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley said in a statement Thursday evening. “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.”

Presley was taken to hospital after suffering full cardiac arrest, multiple news outlets reported on Friday. Priscilla Presley also confirmed she was in the hospital and receiving care.

Both Lisa Marie and Priscilla Presley attended the Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday night “in support of the Baz Luhrmann film ‘Elvis,’ starring actor Austin Butler, who won an award for Best Actor for his portrayal of the King.”

Tributes and an outpouring of love and grief from both fans and celebrities have been ongoing, including from Lisa Marie’s ex-husband Nicolas Cage.

“This is devastating news. Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met,” Cage said in a statement provided to CNN by his manager. “She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken. I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son Benjamin.”

Presley and Cage were wed after meeting at a party and were married for three months, from August to November of 2002, before finalizing the divorce in 2004.

Lisa Marie’s son Benjamin Keough died by suicide at the age of 27 in 2020. She marked the second anniversary of his death on Instagram, sharing a photo of matching foot tattoos.