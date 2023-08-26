We're back and set to bring you another prediction and pick for continuing coverage of the 2023 FIBA World Cup. We head over to Manila for a Group D matchup as Lithuania (1-0) takes on Mexico (0-1). Check out our FIBA World Cup odds series for our Lithuania-Mexico prediction and pick.

Lithuania comes into this second game on the heels of a dominant 97-63 win over Egypt. They finished at 9-3 behind France in the FIBA Europe qualifiers and had a point differential of +70 against opponents. Ranked as the No. 8 team in the FIBA standings, they'll hope to return to their once-lived international glory.

Mexico comes into this game following a tough 71-91 loss to Montenegro. The betting lines were much closer than what the final score indicated and Mexico failed to mount any consistent runs against the bigger team in Montenegro. They'll hope for a more competitive game as they square off against the favorites in their group.

Here are the 2023 FIBA World Cup odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2023 FIBA World Cup Odds: Lithuania-Mexico Odds

Lithuania: -15.5 (-115)

Mexico: +15.5 (-111)

Over: 162.5 (-111)

Under: 162.5 (-115)

How to Watch Lithuania vs. Mexico

Stream: ESPN+, DAZN

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET/ 5:30 a.m. PT

Why Lithuania Will Cover The Spread

Lithuania comes in as they heavy favorites to win their group with Egypt, Mexico, and Montenegro as they're competition. They sport a veteran lineup and have experience making deep runs in this tournament following their Round of 16 game against eventual champions Spain in 2019. They're another dark horse to make a run this year and they'll be led by Jonas Valanciunas, who tallied 15 points in their opening win. Former Michigan standout Ignas Brazdeikis also rounds out their lineup and provides another level of scoring to their offense.

Lithuania will be the much bigger team inside and should look to work their height advantage in this one. They'll have bigger bodies to clog up the paint and deny any easy buckets around the rim. If they can limit Mexico's three-point shooting, they should have no problem dominated on both the offensive and defensive boards. Their experience plays a huge role against a relatively inexperienced Mexico team.

Why Mexico Will Cover The Spread

Mexico comes in ranked at No. 31 in the FIBA standings and their best-ever finish was eighth-place back in 1967. They haven't historically done well in this tournament and they'll be facing the best team in their group for this one. During the FIBA America's qualifiers, Mexico struggled to get any rhythm going as they struggled shooting the ball. Their free throw percentage is low at 66% and they'll need to improve upon that if they want to capitalize on drawing fouls.

To win this game, Mexico will have be aggressive in driving to the rim and try to get the big men of Lithuania in foul trouble. Their smaller lineup is going to run into some trouble this tournament and they won't be getting any breaks this game as only three players for Lithuania measure under 6'7″. It'll take an inspired performance for Mexico to cover the spread in this one.

Final Lithuania-Mexico Prediction & Pick

Lithuania is far too experienced and they match up very well agains the lineup of Mexico. They're serious sleepers to make a run in this tournament and they should be able to dominate their group play handily. For the prediction, let's go with Lithuania to cover the spread.

Final Lithuania-Mexico Prediction & Pick: Lithuania -15.5 (-115)